Gobind: Pakatan govt stable, no vote of no confidence

Gobind has denied speculation that there was a plot to move a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEMENYIH, Feb 23 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is in a very stable state and the public is advised not to be influenced by the allegations that say otherwise.

DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo also denied speculation that there was a plot to move a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The PH government in Putrajaya is very stable. The issue of the vote of no confidence is not true, PAS is playing this issue during the Semenyih state by-election because it has no issue.

“There is no issue between the parties in PH...not at all. People do not have to worry about this,” he said when campaigning for the by-election here last night.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was previously reported to have said that a vote of no confidence would be tabled during the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Gobind Singh, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said the people should give time to PH government to deliver all manifesto promised during the 14th general election in May last year.

“PH has been given the mandate to administer the country for five years before the next general election, so give us time to deliver all our promises,” he said.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Gobind Singh, when commenting the issue of toll collection on expressways, said that any announcement pertaining to the matter should be done by the relevant minister.

“This toll issue has been brought up since 2008. If it can’t be abolished then we must reduce the rate for the welfare of the people. Even the Barisan Nasional (BN) government that administered the country for 61 years failed to do it, so we (PH) need to show that we are different from them,” he said.

Yesterday, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said that toll-related announcement would be made soon by the relevant ministry.

The Semenyih state by-election on March 2 will witness a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali and BN candidate Zakaria Hanafi, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM)’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent Kuan Chee Heng. ― Bernama