Zakir Naik needs permit to preach in Penang, says DCM

Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said Zakir Naik does not have the credentials to preach in Penang. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik needs to apply for a permit to preach in Penang, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said.

He said the preacher does not have the credentials to preach in Penang.

“Islamic preachers must apply to the Penang Islamic Affairs Department to preach religion in Penang,” he said when asked to comment on Islamic Propagation Society International’s (IPSI) plans to bring Zakir to Penang.

He said this is a compulsory requirement even if the preacher was to hold the talk in a private home.

“Maybe they are looking for a venue now but when preachers apply to preach here, they must inform us where they will hold the event,” he said.

He stressed that accredited Islamic preachers, who are allowed to preach in Penang, must abide by conditions set by the authorities.

“They cannot spread any understanding that are against the ‘Sunnah Wal Jamaah’ beliefs and they cannot offend any races, religions, local culture and cultural practices that can lead to racial and religious tension,” he said.

JAIPP director Zulkifli Long said they will process Zakir’s application in accordance with their guidelines.

He said JAIPP has a committee to scrutinise such applications and each application is handled on a case by case basis.

It was reported in Malaysiakini that IPSI has applied to use the City Stadium for a programme that featured Zakir.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) reportedly rejected that application with the reason being “it could not be considered”.

IPSI founding president Kamaruddin Abdullah has said the event featuring Zakir has been postponed indefinitely.