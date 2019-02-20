Another CBT charge lands on Zahid

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is already on trial for 46 charges of CBT, abuse, and money laundering related to the foundation as well as the award of contracts by the Home Ministry when BN had been in power. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Prosecutors today filed an additional criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in relation to his family’s Yayasan Akal Budi charity foundation.

The latest charge filed at the Sessions Court here today accuses the Umno president of abuse over RM260,000 from the foundation’s funds.

According to a Malaysiakini report, the charge was over an offence from three years prior.

Under Section 409 of the Penal Code, the offence is punishable by a prison sentence of between two and 20 years, a fine, and caning upon conviction.

Zahid is already on trial for 46 charges of CBT, abuse, and money laundering related to the foundation as well as the award of contracts by the Home Ministry when Barisan Nasional had been in power.

The former deputy prime minister is currently out on a RM2 million bail.

He has relinquished his powers and duties as Umno president to his deputy, Datuk Mohamad Hasan, but still officially retains the position he won in the party’s election last year.