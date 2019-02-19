Identified as Gang 08 member, MRT lift robber nabbed while shaving head to elude cops

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim holding up the shirt wore by the suspect during the incident that was confiscated during a raid February 19, 2019. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The 26-year-old suspect who violently attacked a woman and robbed her in a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station last week is a member of the notorious Gang 08, police revealed today..

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, however, said in the latest incident on February 14, the suspect had acted on his own.

“The suspect had confessed to eight cases of robberies, snatch thefts and break-ins around Cheras that were perpetrated alone since 2014,” he told a press conference at the City Contingent Headquarters here.

Mazlan said initial investigations showed the suspect was a serial criminal with four past convictions in drug abuse and gang robbery.

The suspect who tested positive for ecstasy and meth, was arrested at a house in Taman Cheras at 8.10pm yesterday by the Serious Crimes Investigation Department team.

“We managed to identify the suspect and his motorcycle after retrieving a CCTV recording from a convenience store he had robbed prior to the lift incident,” Mazlan said.

He said the suspect had gone into hiding after the robbery and was nabbed while shaving his head bald in an attempt to conceal himself from the authorities.

During the raid, police found 19 mobile phones, various bank cards, break-in tools including clothing wore by the suspect during the robbery.

