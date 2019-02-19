Ex-Sabah Umno chief thanks Shafie for accepting PPBM

Some five MPs and eight assemblymen from Umno are expected to join PPBM in Sabah. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 19 ― Former Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor lauded Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s decision to accept Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) entry into Sabah.

The Sulaman assemblyman, who now leads a group of independent MPs and assemblymen formerly from Umno, said Shafie demonstrated maturity and wisdom in understanding Sahabans' aspirations.

“I would like to thank Shafie for welcoming Bersatu's entry into Sabah. This shows he is a leader with a big heart.

“Together with my other colleagues, we will continue to give our cooperation to the state government, especially on good policies meant for the betterment and good future of the people and the state.

“Strong ties between the state and federal governments will enable more effective continuity of development,” he said to the media when contacted in Mecca.

In a press conference yesterday, Shafie said his party cannot stop PPBM or any other party from coming here.

Shafie also said Warisan has worked with Pakatan Harapan before and after the general election.

He noted they formed the federal government together and Warisan will continue to work with them, for the best interests of the people and to deliver what had been promised to them.

Prime Minister and PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had on Friday said his party will expand to Sabah.

The move met with mixed reactions from political observers and the public, some criticising the prime minister for going against their initial agreement to stay out of Sabah and let Warisan represent the PH government in Sabah.

Some five MPs and eight assemblymen from Umno are expected to join PPBM.