Police to call Papagomo over alleged assault on Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The police will call controversial blogger Papagomo to assist investigations into the incident involving Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who claimed to have been assaulted and intimidated by the blogger.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said Papagomo whose real name is Muhammad Azri Wan Deris would be called as soon as possible to complete the investigation.

“We will call him (Papagomo) and other individuals involved in the video clip of the alleged abuse of the minister to record their statement pertaining to the case.

“The police will also look into the video clip to call more witnesses,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, two police reports on the incident involving Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar MP, were lodged after the conclusion of the nomination process for the Semenyih state seat by-election and investigations were being carried out under Section 353, Section 147 and Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff in his statement yesterday, said police received a report lodged by a personnel from the Kajang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Division.

Following the incident, Syed Saddiq also lodged a police report at the Sungai Way police station, Petaling Jaya here yesterday.

The video clip showing Syed Saddiq was surrounded by supporters of the opposition party while on his way to his car after the nomination process for the Semenyih state seat by-election went viral on the social media yesterday.

The 22-second video clip showed Syed Saddiq, accompanied by policemen and members of the PAS Amal Unit, was being pursued by a group of men. — Bernama