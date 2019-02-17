Dr M: Tolerance is key to development and peace in Malaysia

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said tolerance is the key to development and peace in the Malaysia. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Feb 17 — Tolerance as practised by all Malaysians is the key to development and peace in the country, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

Despite being a multi-racial and multi-religious country, he said the people in Malaysia were not hostile towards each other, but instead had been cooperative in celebrating their cultural and religious festivals together.

“The number of people attending this Chinese New Year (CNY) open house tonight, for example, is proof that the good relationship among Malaysians is not only visible at the top leadership level, but also among the people from all walks of life.

“Celebrating the cultural or religious festival of others doesn’t mean that we have to change our religion. In fact, it is permitted by religion. That is why we can live in peace and harmony and our country can be developed.

“Whereas in other countries, we can see that even though the people are believers of the same religion with only a minor difference in their interpretations, they still cannot live in peace and harmony, hence the occurrence of war and people being killed and injured their countries are crippled by rockets and bomb attacks.”

Dr Mahathir said this when launching the national-level CNY Open House 2019 at Dataran Centrio here tonight, which was also attended by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. — Bernama