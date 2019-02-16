MRCB launches bridge linking Old Klang Road and NPE

Primary Industry Minister, Teresa Kok delivers her speech during the official launch of the Elevated Link Bridge connecting Old Klang Road to New Pantai Expressway (OKR-NPE Link Bridge) in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusoff Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Listed developer Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) today launched an elevated link bridge connecting Old Klang Road to the New Pantai Expressway (OKR-NPE Link Bridge), which is touted to reduce traffic congestion and travel distance in the Klang Valley.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok, who is also Seputeh MP, congratulated MRCB and the local authorities for the successful completion of the OKR-NPE Link Bridge.

A general view of the Old Klang Road-New Pantai Expressway (OKR-NPE) elevated link bridge. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB)

“This OKR-NPE Link Bridge will also make it easy for residents at the Old Klang Road to go to Pantai Dalam. This is very convenient,” she said, stressing the importance of connectivity and noting that the availability of multiple roads would allow for easy access to neighbouring areas.

Kok was present to officiate the launch of the link bridge.

According to MRCB, the link bridge eases the traffic flow on Old Klang Road and the surrounding Seputeh area, while also enhancing connectivity to the primary road network for the communities of Pantai Dalam, Kampung Kerinchi, Taman Bukit Angkasa, PPR Sri Pantai, PPR Kampung Limau and Perumahan Pantai Permai.

MRCB expects the link bridge — which passes through its 9 Seputeh development along Old Klang Road — to boost property values and commercial activities in the surrounding area.

The link bridge also acts as an alternative route for those heading from Old Klang Road to Bangsar, Petaling Jaya, Subang and Klang.

“It reduces the travelling distance from Pantai Dalam to Old Klang Road, from approximately 5.5 kilometres to two kilometres, and the travelling distance from Taman Desa to Subang and Klang is shortened by about 5 kilometres,” MRCB said in a statement today.

Primary Industry Minister, Teresa Kok (second left) officiated the launch of the Elevated Link Bridge connecting Old Klang Road to New Pantai Expressway (OKR-NPE Link Bridge) in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2019. Also present KL Mayor, Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan (third left). — Picture by Yusoff Mat Isa

MRCB vice president Datuk Ishak Mohamed today thanked government agencies, including the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and city mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Dahlan, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the police for their assistance in facilitating the link bridge’s completion within the period fixed.

“The existence of this OKR-NPE Link Bridge once again shows MRCB’s continued commitment in the agenda of development in line with the wellbeing of the urban community,” he said in a speech at the link bridge’s launch.

MRCB’s wholly-owned subsidiary MRCB Seputeh Land Sdn Bhd had built the link bridge, with work starting in 2015 and completed in March 2018.

Opened to the public in November 2018, the 1.7 kilometres-long project comprises a 660-metre dual carriageway link bridge and 1,040 metres of upgraded road with a width of 12 metres.

In November 2014, Ishak was reported saying that the link bridge would benefit 20,000 people and help relieve traffic jams on Old Klang Road, NPE and Federal Highway.