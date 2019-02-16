KL mosque celebrates CNY in true ‘muhibbah’ spirit

Al-Muhsinin Mosque chairman Azhar Abd Wahab said this is the second Chinese New Year celebration to be held in the mosque compound, the first was organised last year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Al-Muhsinin Mosque in Taman Danau Desa here, today hosted a Chinese New Year gathering to celebrate alongside the Chinese community living around the vicinity.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Mohd Ajib Ismail said the Chinese New Year celebration was aimed at building rapport with the non-Muslim community as mosque institutions should move forward and show that they promote friendliness, peace, harmony and respectful interaction among the people.

Apart from entertaining guests with lion dance, wushu, gamelan and 24 flower drums performances, the non-Muslim visitors were also given the opportunity to enter and tour around the Al-Muhsinin Mosque.

“Culture and tradition should bring us together and having different religions too should not drive us apart. The mosque is opened to visitors but they must follow the rules of etiquette when in the mosque,” he said.

Meanwhile Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (MACMA) deputy president Sharin Low Abdullah said in line with this year’s theme 'Harmony in Biodiversity', MACMA was the link between the non-Muslim Chinese and Malay Muslims in establishing harmony and understanding between both parties.

Al-Muhsinin Mosque chairman Azhar Abd Wahab said this is the second Chinese New Year celebration to be held in the mosque compound, the first was organised last year. — Bernama