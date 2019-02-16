Kit Siang: RCI should be set up to investigate judiciary misconduct

Lim said the allegation made by a Court of Appeal judge in an affidavit was serious because it also involved judicial interference in court cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, Feb 16 — A Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into allegations of judicial corruption and impropriety should be established, said DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang tonight.

The Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament (MP) said the allegation made by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in an affidavit was serious as the allegations also included judicial interference in court cases.

“There is one (judicial interference) in the case of (the late) Karpal Singh (former Bukit Gelugor MP and DAP chairman) on sedition and also in a case involving Anwar (PKR President and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim).

“So, I think it is serious and proper that there should be an RCI,” he told reporters after attending DAP Sandakan Chinese New Year open house here.

On Thursday (February 14), Hamid Sultan made a 63-page affidavit that revealed shocking and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including the allegation of judicial interference in former Bukit Gelugor MP and DAP chairman, the late Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government will study any proposal to establish an RCI into the claim of judicial misconduct. — Bernama