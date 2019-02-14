Electrical engineer Muhammad Aiman Zainali named Pakatan’s Semenyih by-election candidate

Pakatan Harapan candidate for Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, is seen during the announcement of his candidacy in Semenyih February 14, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has named 30-year-old electrical engineer Muhammad Aiman Zainali as Pakatan Harapan’s candidate in the Semenyih by-election.

Party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Aiman, who is also Bersatu Hulu Langat division treasurer, is a local boy with his mind constantly on the rakyat.

“He has been with us since the party was formed, and has been on ground to see what needs to be done. Although young, he can carry out the job,” he said.

Noting that Aiman has also been endorsed by party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin said he hopes Semenyih’s residents can accept him for who he is.

“The support from PH members is also important, as we are aiming for a victory with a large majority. It will be a challenging task, but one which we will work towards vigorously,” he said.

MORE TO COME