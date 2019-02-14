Adib inquest: Sixth witness says never saw victim outside EMRS van

Witness Mohd Hazim Mohd Rahimi leaves after attending the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the Shah Alam Court Complex February 14, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — Nozzle man Mohd Hazim Mohd Rahimi, who was dispatched to the scene of the Sri Maha Mariamman temple riot said he never saw the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim exit the Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) van on the night of the incident.

Speaking as the sixth witness, Mohd Hazim said he got off the firetruck once they arrived at the scene and he made his way to the left side of the fire engine intending to attach hose to water reservoir latch.

Mohd Hazim detailed how he heard loud chants from the mob there the moment he got down.

“There was already a mob, some carrying rods and sticks, approaching the fire engine and one person chasing me with what looked like a metal rod.

“I then decided to run for safety, and entered the EMRS van through the left sliding door.

“The front left door was shut and I did not notice Adib outside the van, as I would have certainly noticed a fellow fireman dressed in full uniform,” he told the Shah Alam Coroner’s court today.

Mohd Hazim however added that once inside the van, he was unable to tell if Adib was indeed still seated inside the van, as the vehicle was being shaken by protestors, adding to the already chaotic situation.

He was responding to questions posed by DPP Hamdan Hamzah during the inquiry that was attended by Muhammad Adib’s family lawyers Mohamad Kamaruzaman A. Wahab and Syazlin Mansor, and Suhakam lawyer Maha Ramakrishnan.

Coroner Rofiah Mohammad presided over the inquest.

