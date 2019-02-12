Malaysia’s population stood at 32.6 million in Q4 2018

The Department of Statistics Malaysia released a report on demographic data for the fourth quarter of 2018 today which showed that the country’s population grew 1.1 per cent to 32.6 million. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia released a report on demographic data for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018 today which showed that the country’s population grew 1.1 per cent to 32.6 million compared to 32.2 million in Q4 2017.

Chief statistician, Datuk Sri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, said in a statement: “A total 16.8 million were males and 15.8 million were females, with Selangor emerging the most populous state with 6.5 million people and Putrajaya recording the lowest population with 91,900 people.”

The report also showed there were 127,400 live births in Q4 2018, a decrease of 2.5 per cent compared to Q4 2017, which had 130,600 live births.

A total of 65,800 were male babies and 61,600 were female babies, with Selangor registering the highest number of live births at 25,600 and Labuan the lowest number at 420 births in Q4 2018.

There were 41,400 deaths in Q4 2018, a decrease of 1.9 per cent as compared to Q4 2017, which had 42,200 deaths.

The number of deaths recorded for males was 23,800, while females was 17,600. On average, total deaths in Q4 2018 was 13,800 per month.

Selangor recorded the highest number of people passing away at 6,700, while Putrajaya recorded the lowest at 58, the statement said. — Bernama