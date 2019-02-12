Mahfuz denies holding any degrees after Najib asks if he studied in ‘Wakanda’

Datuk Mahfuz Omar acknowledged that there are social media allegations that went viral against him claiming that he obtained a degree from a foreign university. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar has become the latest among Pakatan Harapan leaders to deny holding a fake degree.

In a press statement today, Mahfuz acknowledged that there are social media allegations that went viral against him claiming that the Amanah vice-president obtained a degree from a foreign university.

Among those who questioned his academic qualification was former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who asked on Facebook if the university he had allegedly obtained his degree from ‘Wakanda’, a fictional country from the blockbuster movie, Black Panther.

“That allegation is a slander to taint my name. I never said I have any degrees from any universities in or out of the country. This is not a secret because I have always said I don’t hold any degrees from any universities locally or abroad,” stress Mahfuz.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had uploaded on his Facebook page a picture of Mahfuz biodata where the last sentence said the deputy minister had studied and graduated in Political Science from Belford University.

Najib had poked fun at Mahfuz’s qualifications, asking where Belford University is located.

“Where is Belford University located? I hope the deputy minister who is as courageous as suicide bombers (pejuang berani mati) and dared to abolish the AES can give his clarifications.

“Is it (Belford University) in Wakanda?” quipped Najib.