Stop making false statements, Malaysia Airports tells AirAsia

Malaysia Airports has issued a Letter of Demand to AirAsia Bhd, AirAsia X Bhd and their respective CEOs. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (collectively referred to as Malaysia Airports) have jointly issued and served a Letter of Demand to AirAsia Bhd, AirAsia X Bhd and their respective chief executive officers Riad Asmat and Benyamin Ismail, in respect of several allegedly inaccurate and misleading articles published on AirAsia’s online portal AirAsia Newsroom.

Through the Letter of Demand, it demanded that AirAsia immediately remove the said articles from the portal and cease and desist immediately from making further false, inaccurate and misleading statements, in order to protect Malaysia Airports’ interests.

“While Malaysia Airports takes no issue with AirAsia informing its shareholders of the progress and status of court suits in accordance with the law, AirAsia has overstepped its boundaries by publishing false, inaccurate and misleading statements in the media aimed at damaging the reputation of Malaysia Airports,” it said in a statement.

Malaysia Airports said it maintains its long-standing position that the relevant dispute and related matters have all been presented before the courts for determination and parties should let the matters be decided by the courts.

There is thus no need for AirAsia to make disparaging remarks about Malaysia Airports, it said.

“Nonetheless, Malaysia Airports has reserved all its rights to take further necessary action should AirAsia refuse to comply with the Letter of Demand and/or persist in making further false, inaccurate and misleading statements about Malaysia Airports,” it added. — Bernama