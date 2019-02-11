Pua produces Guan Eng’s certs to debunk MCA chief’s insinuations

Tony Pua produced Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s certificates at the DAP headquarters today. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The political secretary to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today produced documentary proof of the latter’s study and professional qualifications after MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong raised doubts of their authenticity.

Damansara MP Tony Pua produced the certificates at the DAP headquarters today in response to Wee’s query about how Lim had been certified as an accountant in 1983 when his website listed him as receiving his economics degree in 1984.

“He (Wee) might be interested to know that the Australian academic calendar ends in November, before the summer break,” he said.

Pua said the norm meant Lim completed his accountancy certification prior to earning his degree and explained that the Certificate of Membership from the Australian Society of Accountants was independent of the undergraduate degree.

He added that Lim took the necessary accounting modules for the professional certification as part of his degree course.

“Having a Bachelor of Economics degree does not mean that Lim didn’t study accountancy.

“Certain schools grant accountancy programmes as Bachelors of Commerce,” he pointed out.

Pua then warned that Lim would take legal action against media outlets alleging the minister falsified his qualifications, but did not confirm if Lim will sue Wee over the remarks.