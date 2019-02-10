Larry Sng, families of detainees to leave for Cambodia Wednesday

Julau MP Larry Sng (seated, centre) speaks to reporters in Kuching February 7, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 10 — Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien is scheduled to leave for Cambodia this Wednesday with family members of the Malaysian detainees as well as the media to see the real situation on the ground.

Sng, in a statement today, said the Malaysian Embassy in Cambodia had successfully organised a visit by the delegation to the Banteay Meanchey prison.

“I have just been informed that the AirAsia will also participate in the rescue mission and will provide flights to bring home the Malaysian detainees.

“I am very proud to see many parties have come forward with various forms of assistance regardless of race, religion or political backgrounds. I believe the government will be able to handle this issue successfully,” he said. — Bernama