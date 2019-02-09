Politics cannot be taught or learnt in school, says Rais Yatim

Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks during the launch of the ‘History for Nation Building’ book at Silverfish Books, Bangsar Village II, Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

GEMAS, Feb 9 — Do not evaluate a leader based on his or her academic qualifications because politics cannot be fully taught or learnt in school, said the Head of the Leadership Body of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Negri Sembilan, Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

He said, however, a leader must have a strong base in education, that is, having the academic qualification even merely having the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) as basic qualification.

“The political field cropped up from the individual’s personality with the ability to lead, being helpful and liking to interact with other people.

“To enter politics, we only need to have basic qualifications. Even the SPM is sufficient. Not necessary to have a degree...if we have that it is very good but the community nowadays likes to make their own evaluation.

“We just take the example of Tun Ghafar Baba, he only had the SPM academic qualification but had been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister. So there is no issue that one must have high academic qualification to be involved in politics,” he told Bernama after attending a programme on Following the Struggles of Bersatu at the Tampin Division, here today.

He disclosed this when commenting on the issue that several Pakatan Harapan leaders including a deputy minister who were alleged to have cheated on his academic background recently.

Nonetheless, he added, cheating on one’s qualification should not be done by any individual.

On the programme today, Rais said it was to explain the strength of the Bersatu struggles which were frequently criticised to get public opinion.

“Through this tour we can get closer to the people and explain the basis of our struggles so that it is not likened to Umno,” he said. — Bernama