Melaka will continuously monitor Chikungunya cases

MELAKA, Feb 9 — The state Health Department will continuously monitor and control the outbreak of Chikungunya although the outbreak has been declared as over on Feb 6.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Low Chee Leong called on the public to take measures to stop the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes in order to curb the diseases caused by the viruses spread by the mosquitoes.

He hoped all parties, especially members of the community, to continue to cooperate in the fight against the spread of Chikungunya by Aedes, which is also the carrier of the dengue virus.

“Therefore, destroying the mosquito breeding ground is important to curb the spread of the virus.

“Among the necessary things to be done is to clean the surrounding as well as search and destroy the Aedes breeding ground at the residential area as well as using Aerosol spray to kill adult mosquitoes inside the house,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Low, as of Jan 23, nine cases of Chikungunya in the state were confirmed through lab tests including the latest case reported at Taman Dato Abdul Aziz, Umbai.

He added the epidemic was under control and no death was reported while the preventive activities such as the search and destruction of mosquito breeding ground, fogging and enforcement actions have been carried out throughout the entire area of Taman Dato Abdul Aziz, as well as an area of about 500 meters radius within the residential area.

“Investigations are still ongoing to identify the root cause of the epidemic, while the past Chikungunya outbreak reported in Melaka was in 2008,” he said. — Bernama