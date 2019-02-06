Why did PAS cut ties with DAP? For being ‘enemy of Islam’, Hadi claims

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS cut off its relations with parties that showed it is an enemy of Islam. — Picture by Pheong Kar Yu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today sought to explain why PAS ended its alliance with DAP some years back, and in doing so accused the latter party of being an “enemy of Islam.”

In a Facebook post, the PAS president said this was also why the Islamist party cut ties with its former members and leaders who have since left the party and allowed “non-Muslims” to lead them.

“PAS cut off its relations with parties that showed it is an enemy of Islam and challenged Islamic leadership like DAP and others.

“The same goes with PAS members and leaders who left the party because their cause is lost and it is no longer in accordance with Islamic principles, they fled from the Islamic cause and showed their attitude of allowing a non-Muslim, who are clear enemies of Islam and its people, to lead them so they can obtain power and position,” Abdul Hadi wrote.

He said that PAS had made the decision according to its Ulama Syura Council which was based on the Quran and sunnah but also took note that Islam recognises other religion and the need to cooperate with non-believers.

However, Abdul Hadi also said that cooperation with non-believers are based on necessity and things can change according to the situation and whether the conditions are met or else it becomes prohibited.

DAP and PAS were once allies in the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat, and before that Barisan Alternatif.