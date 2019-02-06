Cabinet reshuffle? Fake news, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and several other Cabinet ministers at the open house hosted by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and NCCIM in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR , Feb 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today denied that a Cabinet reshuffle will take place after Chinese New Year.

This follows after a blog post claiming that Dr Mahathir would appoint Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for the post of Deputy Prime Minister in a bid to strengthen the latter’s position.

“No Cabinet reshuffle. Any news on a Cabinet reshuffle is fake news.

“I will stay with my Cabinet,” he said briefly to reporters here after attending Chinese New Year open house celebration jointly hosted by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and the National Chamber of Commerce and industry Malaysia (NCCIM).

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also said she had no information about such a reshuffle.

The blog post predicted that Economic Affairs Minister Azmin would be given the DPM’s post, based purportedly on his high-profile appointment as the chair of the Kelantan State Action Council.

This was the latest such rumour since last year, which Dr Mahathir has consistently denied by saying he would only consider it if all Pakatan Harapan components were in agreement.