Amid Najib’s fame, racer Hafizh Syahrin already applying for ‘BO55KU’ trademark

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah (centre) says he takes his BO55KU trademark seriously. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — National MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah has already applied to trademark the symbol of “BO55KU” that spells “bossku” last year, even as scandal-plagued Datuk Seri Najib Razak is riding high on popularity from the phrase.

The former prime minister has started using the now viral phrase “Malu apa bossku?” (Why the shame, boss?) last month, catapulting him to mindboggling popularity, but Hafizh said he had applied for the trademark since August 2018 to prevent piracy of his merchandise.

“I take seriously the BO55KU trademark on my merchandise because before this many took my products lightly.

“I don’t want others to profit from selling low quality merchandise,” he was quoted telling Malay daily Sinar Harian.

Last month, Najib stole the attention of many blue-collar Malay youths for posing with the popular black-and-red Yamaha Y15ZR 150cc moped — with the plate number spelling 8O55KU, which also reads “bossku”.

Najib has since used the image as proof of his newfound popularity as the people’s champion.

Despite that, Hafizh was reported telling the press last month that the BO55KU symbol holds special meaning for him. The number 55 refers to his birthday, May 5, he said.

Now in the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Racing team, Hafizh has always used the number 55 for his ride.

On his social media accounts, he also regularly uses the hashtag #BO55KU.

According to him, the phrase was used by him and his team since last year’s MotoGP season.

“In training sessions, they always use the words ‘bossku, bossku’, as if calling one a ‘bro’ or ‘boss’,” he reportedly said.

The word “bossku” itself was popularised by the “rempit” culture of working class riders, although it arguably originated from the lexicon of the young, middle-class Malay in Sabah where it is usually intentionally misspelt “busku” or “bussku”.

According to the report, a spokesman for MyIPO which regulates intellectual property, said Hafizh’s application is still being considered.

The spokesman explained that it is not an offence to use the phrase “bossku” even if “BO55KU” was trademarked.