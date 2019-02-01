IGP: Poca detention based on offence

The IGP said the detention and supervision are implemented based on the decision made by the Crime Prevention Board as well as other existing provisions. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Feb 1 — The detention or supervision of any individual under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) is made based on the offence committed, says Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the detention and supervision would be implemented based on the decision made by the Crime Prevention Board as well as other existing provisions.

“The board determines it, and we take action based on existing legal provisions, so any process or action cannot be made arbitrarily.

“As for the actual number, only one person is still in detention at the Special Rehabilitation Centre in Simpang Renggam, Johor while 56 others have been freed, although they are still under Poca supervision,” he told reporters here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the calls by Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) that justice and proper defence be given to the 142 juveniles detained under Poca.

Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph was earlier reported to have said that detention under Poca would have a negative impact on the detainees, both on their future and psychologically. He also urged the government to review the Act as well as to implement a more efficient approach to handling juveniles under detention.

Meanwhile, commenting on a claim by an English daily journalist who said that he was disappointed at not being given due recognition for being the first to expose the issues of human trafficking camp and mass graves at Wang Kelian, Perlis, Mohamad Fuzi said he would let the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) handle the matter.

“The RCI has been formed, and we will cooperate with investigations into the matter. We will abide by whatever orders (of the RCI), which will convene and decide through an inquest within the next few months,” he said.

On Sunday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government had agreed to form the RCI to investigate the issues of human trafficking and mass graves in the hilly areas of Wang Kelian more than three years ago.

Earlier, Mohamad Fuzi presented the Jasa Pahlawan Negara medals to 293 recipients at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters here, which was also attended by Kedah police chief Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar. — Bernama