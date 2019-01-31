Yadim committed to making Malaysia Shariah-compliant model country

Nik Omar said Yadim’s main focus was on missionary work, besides education, welfare and social well-being. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — Missionary body, Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), is committed to making Malaysia a shariah-compliant model country to the rest of the world, says its president, Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz.

He said the foundation would also be boosting relations and interaction with Islamic non-governmental organisations towards making them its strategic partners to achieve Yadim’s mission and vision, besides contributing to the development of the ummah (Muslim community).

Nik Omar said Yadim’s main focus was on missionary work, besides education, welfare and social well-being through its vision of changing way of thinking, giving advice and helping Muslims to manage their lives better.

“Yadim will also focus on recruiting individuals as preachers who truly understand Islam, and on using the best approach to preaching the religion to Muslims and non-Muslims.

Nik Omar, meanwhile, said Yadim’s new Board of Trustees comprised knowledgeable and experienced individuals with their own strengths and from different backgrounds like religious, academic and legal, hence they would be able to generate ideas and give advice to the Yadim management.

“The varied backgrounds and experience are indeed suitable for an agency like Yadim to pursue its agenda, that is, placing Islam in its real position in Malaysia through preaching the religion with full of wisdom.

Nik Omar also thanked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for agreeing to the appointment of 12 individuals to Yadim’s Board of Trustees. — Bernama