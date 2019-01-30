Work at Bukit Kukus Paired Road project construction site resumes

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — Work on the Bukit Kukus paired road project has resumed after the stop-work orders on the project were lifted two days ago.

The Department of Safety and Health (DOSH) lifted the stop-work order against the project contractor, Syarikat Yuta Sdn Bhd, on January 28.

According to a statement by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) communications department, the city council also lifted its stop-work order on the same day.

“Currently, the contractors are still conducting mitigation works on the hill-slopes and conducting a re-evaluation to improve safety precautions at the worksite while a method statement is being prepared,” the MBPP statement read.

It said the contractor has appointed an additional consultant to conduct the temporary work and monitor all progress at the site.

“The project is now at 73.24 per cent complete and construction work is expected to complete by 2020,” it said.

The city council also said project consultants and the council will conduct strict site inspections and monitoring to ensure it is safe.

The strict monitoring will also ensure all works are conducted in accordance with the project specifications.

Last October, a landslide at the worksite of the project killed nine foreign workers.

DOSH and MBPP issued stop-work orders against the project pending investigations into the incident.

The state government formed a special committee to investigate the incident together with various other agencies, including MBPP as the project owner, also launched an internal investigation.

The Bukit Kukus elevated paired road project was to connect Paya Terubong to Relau.

Although the state’s special committee investigations into the incident have been completed, the state has yet to reveal the cause of the incident and those responsible for it.

Earlier this month, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state exco had received a full report on the investigations into the incident but the state government was still waiting for the findings from DOSH.

He said the incident was likely due to a lack of worksite safety.