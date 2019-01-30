Cops detain man behaving suspiciously near Finance Minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng arrives for the closing ceremony of 8TV’s Chinese New Year Grand Bazaar at Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, January 30, 2019. Police have arrested a man tonight after he behaved suspiciously at an event attended by Lim. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Police have arrested a man tonight after he behaved suspiciously at an event attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The incident occurred as Lim was leaving the closing ceremony of the 8TV Chinese New Year Grand Bazaar at KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil.

It is understood the man, clad in a white jubah robe and appearing to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s, stood several metres from where Lim and his delegation were exiting.

Police noticed him behaving suspiciously and asked him what he was holding when they spotted his hand on his left hip, appearing to conceal something.

The suspect refused to answer and became hostile when asked, and was heard telling the police officer: “Benda aku” (my thing).

He subsequently acted aggressively towards the officer, to the point where he was yelling directly in the officer’s face.

The police, having failed to calm the suspect down, attempted to take him into custody. He was pinned down onto the ground before a crowd of onlookers.

As he was being detained, the suspect began yelling incoherently.

He was then taken into a police kiosk for questioning, before being brought to a nearby station in a police cruiser for further investigation.