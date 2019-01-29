Umno, PAS support national anti-corruption plan

Mohamad pledged his support to the implementation of the Plan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has described the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 launched today as a good plan to fight and eventually eradicate corruption in the country.

Mohamad, who is now assuming the duties of Umno president, also pledged support to the implementation of the Plan, which he said was timely and appropriate for the people and the country because if left unaddressed, corruption could lead to the destruction of human civilisation.

“We cannot wait much longer. The culture of anti-corruption must be inculcated among the people. This does not only involve the law but also self-awareness,” he said after attending the launch of the NACP by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

The Plan, drafted by the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) is to be implemented based on 22 strategies that would prioritise six key sectors, namely politics; procurement in the public sector; enforcement of laws; public sector administration; laws and the judiciary; and corporate governance.

Meanwhile, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang also lauded the Plan, saying that efforts to curb and prevent corruption were actually the responsibility of all people and should not be shouldered by the government alone.

“It is the responsibility of all quarters,” he said.

Abdul Hadi, in his latest Facebook posting, said PAS had always upheld and valued integrity and transparency, and was always open for cooperation with all quarters to make Malaysia a corruption-free country.

At the event, both Mohamad and Abdul Hadi received their copies of the NACP from Dr Mahathir. — Bernama