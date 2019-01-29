ECRL would leave Malaysia with 30 years of debt, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Plan in Putrajaya, January 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The cost of continuing with the East Coast Rail Link would leave the country indebted for an entire generation, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking at a press conference after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) here today, Dr Mahathir said the compensation for ending the ECRL project was significantly lower than the RM100 billion he estimated it would cost to see it to completion.

“Huge compensation is not as huge as the amount of debt we will carry for the next 30 years.

“It is not that we do not want to honour our contracts, but we just cannot pay. These contracts will cost us more than RM100 billion,” he said.

MORE TO COME