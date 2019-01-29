Couple’s death in Sepang house fire classified as murder

Yesterday, Wan Mohd Baharul Nizam Wan Bakar and Norwahidah Abdul Hamid were found dead in a fire at a one-storey terrace house in Taman Desa Vista, Sepang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Police have classified the case of a married couple who died in a fire at a house in Taman Desa Vista, Sepang, yesterday as murder.

Selangor police CID chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat said according to the preliminary post-mortem report on the wife, there were injury marks on her head caused by a hard object.

“Based on this and the evidence obtained at the scene of the incident, the case has been reclassified as murder and is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here.

Fadzil said the post-mortem report on the male victim had not been received yet, while police were now still recording statements from a number of individuals to facilitate the investigation.

Yesterday, Wan Mohd Baharul Nizam Wan Bakar, 35, and Norwahidah Abdul Hamid, 28, were found dead in a fire at a one-storey terrace house in Taman Desa Vista, Sepang.

Both were civil servants attached to the National Registration Department in Putrajaya.

Sepang district police chief, ACP Abdul Aziz Ali in a statement yesterday said that firemen were forced to break the grille and front door that were locked from inside.

“When they entered the master bedroom, they found the man in the toilet while the woman was found dead on the bed and with burn marks on her body,” he said.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said Norwahidah died at the scene of the fire, while her husband who was receiving treatment from the Emergency Medical Response Service team could not be saved.

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport Fire and Rescue Station received a call on the fire incident at 1.13pm. — Bernama