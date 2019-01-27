Maria Chin’s son stabbed in PJ park

Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah speaks during forum on local council elections at Royale Chulan Damansara January 13, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah’s adult son was stabbed today during an attempted robbery at a park in Petaling Jaya.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Maria as saying that her 26-year-old son was out on an evening walk at a park in Taman Bukit Mayang Emas when a man slashed his arms before stabbing him.

“Luckily a motorbike passed by and the robber ran off. My boys and I are traumatised. But he is now stable and surgery will be carried out tonight. Hope he will be okay,” Maria was quoted saying.

Petaling Jaya Deputy OCPD Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood told The Star Online that Maria’s son was in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident that reportedly happened at about 6pm.