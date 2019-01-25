Transport minister: We asked Singapore to shorten ILS suspension at Seletar

Anthony Loke speaks during a visit to the Land Public Transport Agency’s Central Territory office in Kelana Jaya January 25, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 ― Malaysia offered Singapore a shorter period in the suspension of the instrument landing system (ILS) at the Seletar Airport when the republic proposed May 31, Anthony Loke disclosed today.

The transport minister said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad mooted March 31 instead of the lengthier May 31 as proposed by his Singapore counterpart Khaw Boon Wan during their one-on-one meeting with each other last Wednesday.

“The prime minister said the suspension period was too long, and that it needed to be shortened to March 31,” Loke told reporters during a working visit to the Land Public Transport Agency’s Central Territory office.

He said Malaysia has yet to receive any confirmation from Singapore on the counter-proposal.

“Nonetheless both sides are positively committed to resolving the Seletar airport issue. My meeting with Khaw on Wednesday was very direct and frank,” Loke said, adding that a variety of other transportation issues was also discussed by the two ministers.

In a Facebook post following Wednesday’s meeting, Khaw said he proposed the extension of the ILS’ suspension along with Malaysia’s suspension of the restricted area over southern Johor’s airspace, so that both sides had more time to discuss the matter.

The issue arose in December last year when Malaysia protested Singapore’s intent to implement the ILS, as it would have subjected nearby Pasir Gudang to height restrictions and thereby affecting its development.