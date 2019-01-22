Promote ‘muhibah’ with open houses for Raya, Deepavali too, commerce group told

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (NCCIM) today received a little advice from Lim Guan Eng on how they too could play a role in fostering inclusivity among the country’s different races.

The finance minister said the umbrella commerce chamber should throw open houses in celebration of all festivals and not just for the upcoming Chinese New Year next month.

“If you want to be muhibah then I hope you can extend this and do one for Hari Raya and Deepavali too,” he said at a news conference to announce NCCIM’s Chinese New Year open house on February 6.

NCCIM president Tan Sri Datuk Ter Leong Yap had earlier said the idea behind the event was to promote harmony since it was the first time the chambers of commerce that represent the country's major ethnicities will participate in a festive celebration otherwise held only for the respective community.

