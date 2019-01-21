Let police investigate incident in Pos Lenjang, says Wan Rosdy

The Pahang mentri besar said the BN candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election Ramli Mohd Nor has lodged a police report over the incident.

TANAH RATA, Jan 21 — The Pahang Barisan Nasional (BN) will leave it to the police to investigate into the commotion which occurred at the Umno Rompin lodging at Pos Lenjang, Kuala Lipis yesterday.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail who is also the state BN chairman said the BN candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election Ramli Mohd Nor has lodged a police report over the incident.

“The matter is now under police investigations so, let us just wait and see,” he told reporters after opening the Puncak Arabella Hall here today.

Wan Rosdy said the situation was still under control and he did not foresee anything worse would happen.

Following the police report lodged by Ramli at 3.42am today, news of the incident has gone viral.

It was reported that Deputy Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji who is also Raub MP arrived at the Umno Rompin base with several individuals allegedly showing their dissatisfaction.

The incident was believed to have taken place after the BN machinery found a government vehicle being used by the Pakatan Harapan in the by-election campaign.

Earlier, a video clip showing BN party workers in a heated argument with individuals wearing shirts with the PH logo along with a Pahang State Forestry Department four-wheel drive, went viral since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said BN was not intimidated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s visit which has been scheduled on Jan 25.

“We will leave it to the people to evaluate,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered contest among Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran, who is also Pahang DAP deputy chairman, Ramli and two independents, Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is being held after the Election Court annulled the 14th general election victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN for vote-buying. — Bernama