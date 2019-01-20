Latheefa slams PKR MP for comparing dance tradition with child marriage

Latheefa was responding to a series of tweets by Nik Nazmi in which he compared dancing to child marriage. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — PKR member and senior lawyer Latheefa Koya today took Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to task, after her party colleague compared the Sabah Law Society (SLS) event’s dinner and dance tradition with child marriage.

“What rubbish — comparing the tradition of the bar with CHILD MARRIAGE? What is wrong with you?” Latheefa tweeted.

Earlier today, Nik Nazmi had in a series of tweets, expressed disagreement with the participation of Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas, as well as Chief Justice (CJ) Tan Sri Richard Malanjum in a dance during the annual event.

He compared the dance, which is a tradition at the event, to child marriage, adding that traditions are not static and need to change with the times.

“My issue is not with dancing, but with the issue of not maintaining a professional distance between the different branches.

“Yes, it is tradition. But so is child marriage in parts of Malaysia. We want to change that right? Tradition is not static and must keep up with times,” Nik Nazmi tweeted.

Several Twitter users also took to criticising Nik Nazmi’s comparison, highlighting that the two cannot be compared in the name of tradition.

“This is why you cannot be a mainstream leader,” Twitter user narendran @jumbaba82 replied.

“So is slavery. Let’s keep tradition then, eh? ...Perhaps the problem is not other people’s conduct huh?” another Twitter user, Ng Chee Mun @CheemunNg replied.

BarathiSelvam @BarathiMalcolm also expressed disappointment with Nik Nazmi’s remark.

“Child marriage and bunch of ppl dancing isn’t the same. You are one among the ppl who we trusted to lead the nation. Sad,” he tweeted.

Thomas and Malanjum were criticised for dancing at the group’s Opening of the Legal Year Gala Dinner 2019 in Kota Kinabalu, prompting accusations of fraternising and tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

The two were dancing to popular 60s rock ‘n roll tune Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker.

The video was also said to feature de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong, and prominent lawyers and activists, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Siti Kasim.