KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — What began as a fascination with equestrian videos on YouTube has become a source of inspiration, as a teenager with mild autism proves that limitations need not stand in the way of pursuing one’s dreams.

Aryan Rayqal Abadi Mohamad Shaiful Rizal, 14, who was diagnosed with mild autism at the age of seven, is steadily making his mark in equestrian sports after undergoing therapy and training consistently since 2023.

His father, Mohamad Shaiful Rizal Mohamad Saed, 41, said deep interest in horses became evident when his eldest son spent hours watching equestrian-related videos and demonstrated an impressive ability to retain information about the animals.

“He did not just enjoy watching the videos. He was willing to conduct his own research on horses and can remember the names of nearly 30 horses at Papan Roses Horse Park.

“After just one month of equine therapy, the trainers began to notice Rayqal’s potential. From there, he progressed to learning the proper techniques of horse riding,” Mohamad Shaiful Rizal, who also has a five-year-old son, Aryan Isa Asadel, told Bernama in a recent interview.

According to Mohamad Shaiful Rizal, Rayqal showed signs of being different from an early age, as he was less sociable, frequently experienced tantrums and often flapped his hands when overly excited.

“As parents, we have certainly faced many challenges in raising this special child, which requires patience, commitment and sacrifice. However, we believe every child has unique strengths if given the right opportunities and support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Shaiful Rizal’s wife, Siti Nur Syahuda Abd Karim, 40, said their son initially struggled to focus and understand instructions during equine therapy sessions.

However, significant changes began to emerge through his interactions with his favourite horses, known as Saloma, Benita and Alpha.

“Rayqal is actually afraid of heights. Even today, he is not brave enough to ride a bicycle, but when he is on a horse, he becomes very calm and happy. Although he has fallen several times, he remains determined to keep learning,” she shared.

Rayqal showed signs of being different from an early age, as he was less sociable, frequently experienced tantrums and often flapped his hands when overly excited. — Bernama pic

The homemaker said equestrian sports have not only helped improve Rayqal’s focus and discipline, but also boosted his confidence in interacting with others.

She added that her son now dreams of becoming a professional show-jumping athlete and hopes to represent both his state and the country one day.

Trainer Muhammad Akmal Arsyad Mohd Rosli, 22, of Papan Roses Horse Park, said Rayqal’s progress demonstrates that children with autism can excel when given the right environment and guidance.

“In the beginning, it was quite difficult to gain his attention and interact with him, but now Rayqal is much more confident and consistent during training.

“Every child with autism faces different challenges. What matters most is patience, understanding and continuous support,” said Muhammad Akmal Arsyad, who has been involved in equestrian sports for the past 10 years.

He added that perceptions that equestrian sports are only suitable for certain groups are gradually changing, as more parents recognise the benefits of the activity in developing discipline, emotional stability and self-confidence in children.

Muhammad Akmal Arsyad hopes Rayqal’s story will inspire parents of children with autism not to be afraid of trying new approaches to support their children’s development. — Bernama