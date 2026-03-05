PARIT, March 5 — From the 1970s to the early 1990s, bubur biskut kapal — a creamy biscuit porridge also known as pengat biskut kapal — was a popular dessert in Central Perak.

For those who grew up during that period, it was more than a sweet treat. The dish was commonly served at family gatherings and festive occasions, including during Ramadan.

Rosnani Mohd Yunus, 64, said she was told the traditional dessert was introduced by farmers from Penang and Kedah who migrated to Central Perak in the 1960s and 1970s in search of agricultural opportunities.

“Many came to work the paddy fields and plantations before settling down and marrying locals.

“They brought recipes from their hometowns, including this biscuit porridge. Over time, it became popular and was often prepared for family meals and special occasions,” she told Bernama at her home in Kampung Seri Kaya.

Rosnani, who is from Bota Kiri, first tasted the dish at the age of 12 after being introduced to it by her mother, who hailed from Penang.

Rosnani Mohd Yunus and her ‘bubur biskut kapal’. — Bernama pic

“My mother loved cooking and baking. I was usually the one sitting beside her in the kitchen, watching and listening as she explained each ingredient for the dessert,” said the mother of eight.

She said that the basic ingredients include fresh coconut milk, palm sugar, pandan leaves, salt and “ship biscuits”, which is a type of plain, dry biscuit.

The coconut milk is first simmered with pandan leaves until fragrant, before palm sugar is added to give sweetness and a natural brown hue. The mixture must be stirred gently over moderate heat to prevent the coconut milk from splitting and to achieve a smooth, slightly thick consistency.

“Once the sugar has dissolved and the gravy thickens, a pinch of salt is added to balance the sweetness. The biscuits go in last so as to ensure they do not break apart and remain soft when served.”

Rosnani said the dessert remains a favourite, not least because it takes less than 10 minutes to prepare and is easy to serve to guests.

“I love it because it brings back childhood memories, the warmth of my mother’s kitchen and the laughter of my siblings as we helped prepare it during the fasting month,” she said.

Determined to preserve the tradition, Rosnani involves her children in the preparation process to ensure the recipe is passed down.

“Continuing this tradition is not just about preserving the taste. It is about keeping the culture and the memories within each dish alive for the next generation to share,” she concluded. — Bernama