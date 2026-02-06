NEW YORK, Feb 6 — A newly discovered Michelangelo drawing of a foot sold for $27.2 million at a US auction yesterday, a new record for any work created by the Renaissance master.

The tiny, red-chalk sketch is one of around 50 studies Michelangelo made for the Sistine Chapel, among his most famous works, alongside the sculptures David and Pieta.

New York-based Christie’s said the drawing sold for almost 20 times its low estimate after a 45-minute bidding war. It did not share the buyer’s identity.

Only around 10 Michelangelo drawings are known to be in private hands.

Christie’s identified the sketch as an original by Michelangelo after the owner sent a photograph to its online auction estimate request portal.

An expert established that it represented the right foot of the Libyan Sibyl figure, located at the far eastern end of the Sistine ceiling.

“This was an exceptional piece with a wonderful story,” Andrew Fletcher, global head of the Old Masters Department at Christie’s, said in a statement.

“We had multiple bidders in the room, on the phone, and online because this was likely to be the only chance a collector might have to acquire a study for arguably the greatest work of art ever made.”

The previous record for a Michelangelo was US$24.3 million for a sketch representing a naked man with two other background figures, sold at Christie’s in Paris. — AFP