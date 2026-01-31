JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 31 — A recent spate of open burning incidents in the state has raised public concern, especially when fires involve large areas and pose risks to public safety and health.

According to statistics from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), 3,565 open burning cases were recorded nationwide from January 1 to 30, with six large-scale open fires reported in Johor throughout January.

Johor JBPM statistics show that the biggest incident was reported along Jalan Sungai Kapal, Taman Bayu Damai, Pengerang, involving a peatland fire covering nearly 100 hectares. The fire, which broke out on Sunday, was only fully extinguished yesterday.

Commenting on the matter, head of the Soft Soil Research Centre (RECESS), Institute of Integrated Engineering (I2E), Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Prof Adnan Zainorabidin, said peatland fires are among the most complex environmental challenges due to the physical characteristics of organic soil, which differ significantly from mineral soil.

“From an operational perspective, peatland fires are far more difficult to control than typical open fires because the flames do not spread only on the surface but also burn underground layers, depending on the depth of peat in a given area.

“The peat layer, which is rich in highly flammable organic material, allows hidden embers to continue smouldering even after surface fires appear to have been extinguished, thereby increasing the risk of recurring fires.

“This situation can be likened to a pile of wood or rice husks burning from within, where embers remain even though the outer flames have died out. As a result, firefighting operations require specialised strategies, the use of large volumes of water and continuous monitoring over an extended period,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that prolonged extinguishing efforts are also influenced by varying peat depths between locations, with some areas recording depths of two metres, while others can reach up to 20 metres.

According to him, embers in subsurface layers can continue burning dry peat for weeks or even months, making such fires difficult to detect at an early stage and more dangerous.

A firefighter from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia works to douse a stubborn peatland blaze in Johor, where underground embers can smoulder for weeks despite surface flames dying out. — Picture via Facebook/bombajdt

From a soil science perspective, he said peat soil has unique characteristics, including very high natural moisture content exceeding 100 per cent. Intensive studies conducted by UTHM found that peat moisture content in Malaysia ranges between 100 and 800 per cent.

However, he explained that during prolonged hot weather and low rainfall, water content decreases, making the soil’s lightweight and porous structure highly flammable.

Such weather conditions not only increase the risk of ignition but also affect the depth and spread of fire within peat layers, as heat is absorbed by organic material and allows hidden embers to smoulder over long periods.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia expert Prof Ahmad Safuan A Rashid said peatland fires are difficult to control due to their underground smouldering nature, making suppression efforts more complex and requiring specialised strategies and continuous monitoring.

Ahmad Safuan, who is from the Tropical Geoengineering Centre, Geotechnical Research Group, said that unlike conventional fires, peatland fires spread both horizontally and vertically within organic layers, with embers remaining hidden and continuing to smoulder even when the surface appears extinguished.

“Hot weather and low rainfall increase fire risk as the soil becomes drier, allowing flames to spread into deeper peat layers.

“Peatland fires are a major contributor to carbon emissions and haze. These underground fires not only have serious impacts on ecosystems, biodiversity loss and disruption of natural systems, but also contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and haze problems that affect public health,” he said.

To mitigate the risk of recurring fires, he suggested long-term measures such as restoring peatland hydrology, blocking drainage to maintain natural moisture levels, continuous monitoring of embers, and community education on the importance of protecting peat ecosystems as carbon sinks. — Bernama