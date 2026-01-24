ZIGONG, (China), Jan 24 — In southwest China’s Sichuan province, the annual Zigong ​International Lantern Festival kicked off on ‌Friday, showcasing the centuries-old art of illuminated lanterns on a grand scale.

This year’s Lunar ‍New Year falls on February 17, marking the start ‌of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. Lanterns are a traditional feature of Lunar New Year celebrations ‍in China, symbolising good fortune and guidance.

On opening night, crowds gathered to view more than 200 handmade lanterns depicting animals, mythological figures and scenes from ancient China.

“When I was a child, my parents took me to the Zigong Lantern Festival almost every year,” said Huang Ye, 32. “For us Zigong natives, the lantern festival is ‍simply part ‍and parcel of our Lunar New Year celebrations. Now, I bring my child to see the lanterns.”

A woman takes a selfie next to a light installation at the 32nd Zigong International Lantern Festival in Zigong, Sichuan province, China on January 23, 2026. — Reuters pic

Organisers said ​it took about 1,200 workers several weeks to produce the lanterns, some of which stretch for hundreds of metres.

One 210-metre-long display, titled “Magical China,” was inspired by an ancient legend and featured a giant mythical bird-fish ‌hybrid known as Kunpeng.

Another, themed on the “Legend of Mulan” and extending for 180 m), depicted ‍the story of the female warrior and included a herd ‌of ‍galloping horses, a reference to this year’s zodiac animal.

Lanterns at ‍the festival were made using a variety of materials, including ‍straw, chillies and recycled medicine bottles. — Reuters