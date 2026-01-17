KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The spirit of Visit Malaysia 2026 came alive yesterday at Kuala Lumpur Tower with Explore Malaysia with Wira & Manja, one of the first major public-facing activations leading up to the national tourism campaign.

Featuring the official Visit Malaysia 2026 mascots, Wira and Manja, the three-day activation — running from January 16 to 18 — has transformed KL Tower into an immersive tourism showcase.

Its main attraction, the 100 Mascot Exhibition, features 100 life-sized Wira and Manja statues displayed throughout the landmark: 84 at the Tower Terrace on the ground-floor park area, eight at the Observation Deck on Level 1, and eight at the Sky Terrace on Level 5.

The activation marks a significant milestone in bringing the national tourism narrative into a tangible, people-centred experience.

Malay Mail was on the ground for the opening day, which was graced by Deputy Director General (Promotion II) of Tourism Malaysia Lee Thai Hung; Director of International Promotions (Asean) Baizuri Baharum; Chief Executive Officer of the Explore Malaysia with Wira & Manja Committee Jamelia Looi Heng Ling; and Fong Tze Hong, Chairman of the Chinese Sports Writers Association.

Performers in full Wira and Manja costumes also made special appearances, delighting families, local visitors and international tourists.

Visitors eagerly engaged with the mascots, snapping photos, interacting with the displays, and immersing themselves in Malaysia’s vibrant tourism identity.

The experience was further enlivened by traditional kompang performances and appearances by KL Tower’s own mascots, Kay Elle and Tawa — creating a lively convergence of national and destination icons.

Tourists take pictures of the Kuala Lumpur skyline from KL Tower January 16, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

Tourist views

Strong visitor engagement was evident throughout the first day, with guests stopping frequently to photograph the exhibits and share their experiences, organically amplifying the Visit Malaysia 2026 message.

Tourist and teacher Muhammad Almutiri from Kuwait, visiting Malaysia for the first time, described KL Tower as “fun and beautiful.”

Nineteen-year-old tourist and videographer Shahruz from Kazakhstan shared similar impressions, expressing amazement at the height of KL Tower and praising Malaysians as “very kind and comfortable to talk to.”

He also told Malay Mail he admired other aspects of Malaysia, including the stylish cars, his visit to the Petronas Twin Towers and the city’s “beautiful streets.”

Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general, Lee Thai Hung (2nd left) and Tourism Malaysia director of the International Promotion Division, Baizuri Baharum (left) pose for group pictures during the ‘Explore Malaysia with Wira & Manja’ programme at KL Tower on January 16, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

A living platform for tourism storytelling

Khairil Faizal Othman, Chief Executive Officer of LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd, said the activation demonstrates how national tourism campaigns can be brought to life through meaningful, on-ground experiences.

“This showcase represents how national tourism campaigns can be brought to life through meaningful, on-ground experiences.

“Kuala Lumpur Tower is proud to serve as a platform where Malaysia’s tourism story is not only told, but felt and shared.

“As we build momentum towards Visit Malaysia 2026, these experiences play a crucial role in creating positive impressions, strengthening national pride, and inspiring visitors to explore more of Malaysia.”

By placing national mascots within a landmark public space, the activation shows how tourism storytelling can be both celebratory and strategic — inviting audiences to engage not just as spectators, but as active participants in Malaysia’s tourism journey.