GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — As Thaipusam approaches this year, Penang once again takes centre stage, drawing millions of Hindu devotees and tourists to a celebration rich in tradition, spirituality and cultural harmony.

With only 14 days remaining before the Thaipusam celebration on February 1, the Penang Hindu Wakf Board (LWHPP) is intensifying preparations, placing strong emphasis on the safety, comfort and smooth movement of devotees around the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple along Jalan Kebun Bunga.

More than one million devotees are expected to throng the temple, popularly known as Thaneer Malai, making meticulous planning essential to ensure that the celebration is conducted in an orderly and safe manner while preserving its spiritual essence.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama, LWHPP chairman RSN Rayer said one of the key improvements introduced this year is a special permit system for devotees carrying the Ratham Kavadi — a large kavadi resembling a small cart that is usually pulled by several individuals.

He explained that the permit system is intended to regulate entry times for the kavadi procession to ensure smoother movement and prevent congestion that could compromise safety, particularly during peak hours at night.

“We are trying to ensure that they do not arrive at the same time. Last year, when several Ratham Kavadis entered between 7pm and 8pm, the congestion was so severe that it resulted in a complete gridlock,” he said when met at the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple.

In consideration of vulnerable groups, Rayer said LWHPP is also encouraging senior citizens, the chronically ill and persons with disabilities (PwDs) to perform their prayers and vows earlier, preferably a week before Thaipusam.

He said this aims to ease congestion on the main day and allow them to worship in a safer and more comfortable environment, he said.

On emergency preparedness, he said several ambulance units will be stationed within the temple vicinity, supported by fire and rescue personnel, doctors and volunteer medical officers. A treatment tent will also be set up near the temple, which is accessed via 513 steps.

RSN Rayer speaks on festival readiness in George Town January 17, 2026, as Penang prepares to welcome more than a million Thaipusam devotees. — Bernama pic

According to Rayer, this year’s celebration will feature 175 Thaneer Panthals, or decorated stalls, along the route leading to the hilltop temple, an increase from about 155 last year.

While welcoming the growth, he reminded panthal operators to adhere strictly to guidelines, including playing only religious songs, ceasing all music by 11pm on February 1, and complying with the ban on entertainment music, firecrackers, fireworks and alcohol consumption.

Touching on the movement of the gold chariot belonging to LWHPP and the silver chariot of the Nattukotai Chettiar Temple, Rayer said discussions are ongoing to coordinate their processions to ensure orderly movement, with one chariot leading and the other following.

“Both chariots will depart at the same time between 5am and 5.30am, the silver chariot from the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple and the gold chariot from the Maha Mariamman Temple on Queen Street.

“The most important thing is that we have reached an understanding. We will work together to organise the movement of the chariots to prevent disputes like those that occurred previously,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rayer, who is also the Jelutong Member of Parliament, said between 250 and 300 volunteers will be deployed throughout the Thaipusam period.

They include temple youth teams to be stationed at both the upper and lower areas, as well as a special unit assigned to monitor incidents involving kavadis, he added.

Thaipusam celebrations in Penang are unique as they begin a day earlier with Chetti Pusam, a procession by the Chettiar community featuring peacock kavadis accompanied by the silver chariot.

Since 2017, the festivities have been further enriched by the introduction of a golden chariot bearing the vel (spear) — the sacred weapon of Lord Murugan. Throughout both chariot processions, coconuts are broken as part of a religious ritual.

Penang’s Thaipusam is also renowned for its rows of Thaneer Panthals, which not only showcase elaborate decorations but also offer free vegetarian food and drinks to devotees.

Hindus will celebrate Thaipusam on February 1 to commemorate the occasion when Lord Murugan received the sacred spear from his mother, Goddess Parvati, to defeat the evil force, Soorapadman, and restore peace, prosperity and well-being to humanity. — Bernama