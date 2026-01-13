PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) expects to save about RM1.3 million annually in electricity costs following the rollout of a campus-wide solar energy system under a 21-year renewable energy supply agreement signed today.

UPNM vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Wira Arman Rumaizi Ahmad framed the initiative not merely as a cost-saving measure, but as a strategic move tied to national security and energy resilience.

“In the current global landscape, the shift towards renewable energy is no longer a choice, but a strategic necessity,” he said at the signing ceremony.

“As a defence-based university, UPNM views energy efficiency as part of national security, where reliance on clean and efficient energy sources strengthens the resilience of both institutions and the country.”

The 21-year agreement with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Synergy Generated Sdn Bhd will see solar installations deployed across rooftops, car parks, and sports facilities on the UPNM campus.

Arman Rumaizi said the agreement length also reflected long-term confidence in the project by the parties involved.

Synergy Generated managing director Syed Mohamed Fazilla Syed Hussain speaks at the Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya on January 13, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

According to Synergy Generated managing director Syed Mohamed Fazilla Syed Hussain, universities are ideal candidates for renewable energy adoption as they are among the country’s largest electricity consumers.

“So, even a small reduction through green energy usage can have a significant impact,” he said, noting that his company customises solutions for each institution.

At UPNM, this includes building functional solar structures over car parks and sports pavilions that generate electricity while continuing to serve their original purpose.

Beyond the annual savings, the project is expected to deliver broader benefits, including a RM50,000 annual research fund, industrial training placements for students, and technical skills development for UPNM staff.

Arman Rumaizi described it as a “whole-of-ecosystem approach” that aligns with the university’s strategic plan and its goal of producing industry-ready graduates.