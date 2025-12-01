KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — There seems to be a Monopoly special edition for everything under the sun these days.

Malaysia actually has a few special editions of the beloved Hasbro boardgame and the latest, the Kuala Lumpur Edition was just launched at KL International Airport (KLIA) as part of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

From Jalan Alor to Bukit Bintang, Kampung Baru and of course the Petronas Twin Towers, expect to see many familiar KL locations on the board.

Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, director general of Tourism Malaysia said in a statement: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Winning Moves on the launch of Monopoly: Kuala Lumpur Edition in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).This edition showcases Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant landmarks and attractions, offering both Malaysians alongside international travellers to experience the capital city in fun and engaging ways while inspiring them to further explore the beauty as well as diversity of Malaysia.”

The Christmas Monopoly display at Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). — Picture via Facebook

Malaysia Airports, the operator of KLIA is also making available an exclusive, limited-edition travel-sized Monopoly: Kuala Lumpur Edition just so travelers can find room for it in their luggage.

AIA Malaysia is one brand featured on the Monopoly money and Chance cards to “encourage living a healthy life.”

Do you need this in your life? Or for some overseas gift exchange? You can get it at various toy stores and retailers including the following: Toys R Us, BookXcess Bookstore, MPH Bookstore, Kinokuniya Bookstore, Tsutaya Bookstore, Twigs, York House Toy Store, Jet Set Toy Store (KLIA), and Foreva Kids Toy Store.

For the travel edition, it’s exclusively available via Malaysia Airports where there is currently a Monopoly themed floor exhibition for you to check out.

The game was developed by Winning Moves under license from Hasbro.

Besides the Kuala Lumpur edition, other Malaysia Monopoly sets you can check out include the refreshed Malaysia Monopoly edition, the Monopoly Penang edition as well as the Universiti Malaya edition.

Fun fact: even local scarf brand dUCk also had its own limited edition version of Monopoly. Now you know what to get your American brother-in-law for Christmas!