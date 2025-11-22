KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — It took nearly two decades and numerous attempts at the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, but Che Mohd Farid Ismail, from Peringat in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, ultimately succeeded – and went on to become a teacher at 37.

He first sat for the SPM in 2005, but weak results led him to repeat the full examination seven times, followed by three attempts through the SPM July session to improve his scores in specific subjects.

Growing up as a slow learner with a stutter and difficulties keeping up with academic subjects compared to his peers, he reported for duty as a Bahasa Melayu teacher at a secondary school in Johor Bahru on Monday (Nov 17).

His story, shared by his sister Dr Che Ainun Nasihah Ismail, 35, went viral on social media and touched the hearts of many who were inspired by his determination.

Dr Che Ainun Nasihah said at that time, awareness of special education was still low. As a result, the family placed Ed – as he is affectionately known – in a mainstream school even though his academic performance was weak.

She said Ed was also not registered as having a learning disability during childhood because the family lacked information on special education support. His parents also worried that being told he had a disability might make him feel as though he had an excuse not to put any effort into his studies.

“Ed was born in a breech position but delivered normally. As he grew, he began showing signs of delayed learning and speech development, and he often preferred playing alone,” she told Bernama recently.

Because of these challenges, Ed became the target of teasing and even physical bullying in school, although he rarely spoke about the pressure he was under.

“Even though our parents were teachers and spent a lot of time tutoring him individually at home, his academic understanding remained slow. He needed far closer guidance than the rest of us.

“As a slow learner, Ed needed to be taught repeatedly, sometimes 20 or 30 times, to understand a single basic thing. But he never complained, he simply followed instructions and kept trying until he understood, even if it took him much longer than others,” she said.

Dr Che Ainun Nasihah, a medical lecturer at a university hospital in Kuantan, Pahang, said after finally obtaining his SPM, Ed went on to receive his Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) after sitting for the exam twice. Then, in August 2017, he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree through distance learning at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“Throughout the years of resitting exams and before continuing his higher studies, Ed worked as a security in a hospital and also at a school, and he also helped our father in the padi field. But he never seemed to find long-term interest in any of those jobs,” she said, adding that their family arranged for him to undergo a clinical assessment, and Ed was formally certified as having a learning disability in December 2017.

Dr Che Ainun Nasihah said her brother’s interest in teaching became clearer after he completed his degree, though he lacked teaching skills. The family then told him to pursue the one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Education course at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, starting in 2023.

“It was the first time Ed lived far from the family for an extended period, but he showed he could be independent and even achieved better academic results than ever before.

“He received his posting letter a week before reporting for duty as a teacher in Johor Bahru on Nov 17, and we helped him prepare for the move, including arranging accommodation.

“Ed always says that limitations are not a barrier to success and that we must be patient with the tests that God gives, no matter how difficult. As a family, we only helped as much as we could, the rest was his own effort,” she said. — Bernama