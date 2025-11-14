MADRID, Nov 14 — A book launch for former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales turned chaotic on Thursday when his uncle threw three eggs at him.

The incident unfolded in Madrid as Rubiales was speaking about his book, Kill Rubiales.

“He’s my uncle, his name is Luis Rubén,” Rubiales was quoted saying by ESPN.

“He’s a troublemaker and he’s unwell. I think he’s been arrested. We’ll see what we can do to prevent these things from happening again. It’s a shame”

Security officers escorted the man from the room before police detained him outside the venue.

Rubiales said he initially feared the situation was more serious because he could not see what his uncle was holding.

The former RFEF head said he hoped steps could be taken to avoid similar family-related confrontations.

Rubiales has been under intense scrutiny since resigning in 2023 after his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso.

His legal team plans to take his case to Spain’s Supreme Court after the High Court rejected an earlier appeal.