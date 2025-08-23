TOKYO, Aug 23 — The operator of a Japanese luxury sleeper train said it has scrapped an upcoming journey after discovering its crew had been liberally helping themselves to alcohol in the name of “quality control” for years.

“Some of the crew were repeatedly drinking more than they were allowed to as part of their routine quality control testing,” said a subsidiary of the East Japan Railway Company, commonly known as JR East.

The misdemeanour on the swanky Train Suite Shiki-shima started around September 2022, according to the subsidiary JR East View Tourism and Sales.

“This not only severely undermines trust in our business, but is unacceptable behaviour for those in a position to oversee the itinerary of our guests”, it added.

Local media reports said that six staff members have so far been taken off duty, leaving the operator with what it called “manpower” shortages.

As a result, an upcoming jaunt due to begin on August 30 around the bucolic regions of Niigata and Nagano has been cancelled, it said Thursday.

The journey of two nights and one day cost upwards of US$3,000 (RM12,682) and promised, among other things, in-train dinner with French cuisine, expensive wines and a winery visit.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to those looking forward to” the trip, JR East said. — AFP