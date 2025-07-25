KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Several weeks after it was first introduced to the world, the all-new Proton X50 is finally ready to be on our roads. The 2026 model brings together plenty of updates — covering its exterior, interior, technology, and even a new powertrain.

2026 Proton X50 pricing, colourway, warranty

As you may know, the all-new Proton X50 can be obtained in 3 variants. Here is the pricing for each option:

2026 Proton X50 1.5TD Flagship: RM113,300

2026 Proton X50 1.5TD Premium: RM101,800

2026 Proton X50 1.5TD Executive: RM89,800

However, there is a RM4,000 rebate for the first 10,000 customers as part of Gempak! Deal for early bird customers. This is how much the new 2026 Proton X50 pricing looks like with the rebate:

2026 Proton X50 1.5TD Flagship: RM109,300

2026 Proton X50 1.5TD Premium: RM97,800

2026 Proton X50 1.5TD Executive: RM85,800

The early bird customers can also take advantage of the trade-in overtrade support of up to RM2,000. Not to forget, there is also special financing and insurance offers.

Inside, the all-new X50 features a completely different interior than the two Geely Binyue models and we were told the interior was designed in-house by Proton itself. — SoyaCincau pic

In addition to 5-year in-car connectivity package with 2GB quota per month, the 2026 Proton X50 comes with a 5-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and 6x free labour service. Certain parts have their own warranty period though, so do check the full list on Proton’s website.

Colour-wise, Proton has added a new option called Teal Bayou Green alongside the 4 existing colours, such as Snow White, Passion Red, Jet Grey, and Armour Silver.

In terms of interior, the Executive and Premium are draped in black although they do have different upholstery material — fabric and leatherette, respectively. Of course, the Flagship also has leatherette upholstery but it is draped in black and red instead.

All-new Proton X50 quick specs

The 2026 Proton X50 features a redesigned front and back as well as wheels that were based on the Geely Binyue L. However, the carbon fibre-like sporty spoiler for the Flagship variant was taken from the Binyu Cool instead.

Inside, the all-new X50 features a completely different interior than the two Geely Binyue models and we were told the interior was designed in-house by Proton itself. Even though the automaker has opted to retain the same steering wheel, the dashboard and centre console design seemed to be inspired by Proton e.MAS 7.

Just like the EV, the 2026 X50 has a fully digital instrument cluster and a new infotainment display, although they are slightly smaller than those that were equipped in e.MAS 7 at 8.88-inch and 14.6-inch, respectively. Not only that, the newly refreshed X50 also has a drive column shifter similar to e.MAS 7.

Meanwhile, the all-new X50 also has the reputation as the first Proton to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay right out of the box. In addition to that, the Hi Proton voice assistant system in the SUV now supports Bahasa Malaysia too.

The all-new X50 continues to feature Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), although it now also has Rear Side Radar System. This has enabled new features for the system, such as Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Door Opening Warning.

Aside from that, the Auto Park Assist has also been fully redesigned to make it easier and more intuitive to use. At the same time, the 360-degree camera system has also been upgraded to include a 180-degree undercarriage transparent view.

Just like the EV, the 2026 X50 has a fully digital instrument cluster and a new infotainment display, although they are slightly smaller than those that were equipped in e.MAS 7 at 8.88-inch and 14.6-inch, respectively. — SoyaCincau pic

Proton has also equipped the SUV with a new i-GT 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, although the car still features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Capable of producing 178hp (133kW) and 290Nm of torque, the automaker claimed the engine managed to deliver a 4.7 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency as compared to its predecessors.

The new engine also allows the 2026 Proton X50 to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.6 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than its predecessor. To learn more, check out our first impressions of the all-new Proton X50 right here. — SoyaCincau