KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — No larger than a thumb, the 1:64 scale miniature cars crafted by Mohd Jaidin Mustafa showcase intricate and captivating details — resembling scaled-down versions of real vehicles.

The 40-year-old printing machine technician spends his nights in his room, armed with brushes, magnifying lenses, and acrylic paints, carefully colouring the miniature car bodies — including the emblems, tyre rims, exhausts, and the most challenging parts like the lights and door lines.

Since taking it seriously in 2020, Mohd Jaidin began using Hot Wheels cars as a base before switching to miniature cars made of resin — a special type of plastic created via 3D printing.

Printing machine technician Mohd Jaidin Mustafa details a 1:64 scale miniature car using tools. — Bernama pic

According to him, the resin car bodies are sourced from two other local designers, after which he carries out the detailing process — meticulously painting to highlight fine features and make the model resemble a real car.

“In the beginning, I just used spray can paints. But when I saw Thai customisers doing detailed hand-painted work, I was instantly hooked. They hand-drew the door lines, lights, and emblems,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve practised and taught myself until I mastered the art of detailing using acrylic paints and fine brushes,” he told Bernama at his home in Kampung Changkat, Gombak, recently.

Starting seriously in 2020, Mohd Jaidin Mustafa uses Hot Wheels brand miniature cars as a base before switching to miniature cars made from resin, a special kind of plastic that is produced through 3D printing. — Bernama pic

Mohd Jaidin’s precision and finishing touches have made his work popular among miniature car collectors both locally and internationally — including from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. To date, over 800 units have been sold.

As one of the local pioneers in custom miniature car design, Mohd Jaidin often receives special orders from customers wanting to gift miniature cars to their partners — as birthday surprises or wedding mementos.

Beyond iconic models like the Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86, Nissan Skyline GTR R34, and Volkswagen Golf Mk7, he also creates local car models such as the Perodua Myvi, Proton Wira, Proton Satria Neo, and Proton X50 — custom-designed based on his customers’ preferences.

Mohd Jaidin Mustafa at his workstation. — Bernama pic

With prices starting at RM250 per unit, depending on complexity and detail level, Mohd Jaidin can produce around 20 units a month, with each car taking about two days to complete.

Further explaining, Mohd Jaidin said that 3D-printed resin miniature cars offer greater realism in elements like lights, spoilers, side mirrors, and door lines compared to die-cast Hot Wheels cars.

However, the father of three believes the true value of his creations lies not in the materials but in the handcrafted fine details.

“I’m not just selling ‘models’ — I’m selling craftsmanship. Many can 3D print, but few can hand-paint with the realism I aim for. That’s the real value of my work,” said Jaidin, who goes by the social media handle @jdm164_custom.

On the detailing technique, Jaidin said he begins by sanding uneven surfaces with sandpaper before applying primer, base coat, and using masking tape to paint intricate areas.

“Only then do I add detailing on small parts like the lights, grille, signal lights, and brake discs — and finally finish with a 2K clear coat to ensure the paint lasts, looks clean, and stays glossy,” he said. — Bernama