KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A love for music and photography drove Mustaffa Ahmad Hidzir to become a freelance concert photographer more than two decades ago.

Known as “Tapa Otai” among local musicians, the 70-year-old former graphic designer chose to work independently and has taken photos at hundreds of concerts, especially rock music performances, without the backing of media companies or official access.

“Taking pictures has always been my hobby… but I’m not an official photographer and I don’t have a media pass. So if I want to attend a concert, I have to find my own way in. Sometimes I ask friends, promoters or crew members for help… what’s important is building contacts from there,” he told Bernama recently.

He said his involvement in photography began by chance in the early 2000s after being diagnosed with high blood pressure and advised by doctors to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Following the advice, Mustaffa began walking around Kuala Lumpur, armed with a digital camera, as a form of exercise, which incidentally rekindled his old passion for photography.

After over 20 years of photographing concerts, Mustaffa has compiled a portion of his work into a photography book titled ‘Stage 0.1 — Concert Photography’, published in collaboration with the National Art Gallery. — Bernama pic

“The first day I took the LRT from Petaling Jaya and got off at Kampung Baru (in Kuala Lumpur), I walked all the way to Bukit Bintang taking photos. That’s when I felt the excitement. Then a friend invited me to a concert. I’ve always loved music, so I tried taking pictures… and it stuck with me,” he said.

His interest in music, especially rock, began in his school days when his uncle introduced him to records by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

His love for music deepened after watching the concert documentaries Woodstock (1969) and The Concert for Bangladesh (1971), which revealed behind-the-scenes aspects of the music world and the important role photographers play in capturing stage moments.

“Then, when (American rock band) Santana came to Malaysia (to perform) for the first time in July 1973, I hitched a ride alone to Kuala Lumpur (from Taiping, Perak) just to watch the concert. That moment made me realise there were people who make a living photographing concerts… I also realised that this wasn’t just entertainment but an art form,” he said.

Mustaffa added that his work experience at record labels such as EMI, Warner Music and BMG gave him an advantage in understanding song structures and the flow of live performances.

The 240-page book features nearly 300 black-and-white photos of local rock concerts and was conceptualised by prolific film director Dr U-Wei Haji Saari. — Bernama pic

“Even if your camera is ‘glued’ to your eye, you may not necessarily capture the (right) moments. You have to understand the tempo of the music, know when the guitar solo is coming, when the stage lights are going to change. If you’re not immersed in the music, the photos will feel empty, soulless,” he said.

He also pointed out that photography is still often overlooked and underappreciated compared to other art forms.

“For example, in Tokyo, Hong Kong and other major cities, there are dedicated photography galleries. But here, the artistic value of photography is still not seen as being on par with other art forms. That’s our challenge,” he said.

After over 20 years of photographing concerts, Mustaffa has compiled a portion of his work into a photography book titled Stage 0.1 — Concert Photography, published in collaboration with the National Art Gallery.

The 240-page book features nearly 300 black-and-white photos of local rock concerts and was conceptualised by prolific film director Dr U-Wei Haji Saari.

“I dedicate this book to musicians who rarely get the spotlight, like guitarists, drummers and keyboardists. Each photo comes with full details such as names of the musicians, concert dates and venues.

“Some of the concert locations have been demolished and rebuilt, so this book can serve as a reference for everyone. In fact, some of the musicians featured have passed away and I included their photos as a tribute to them,” he said, adding he is now planning to publish Stage 0.2, which is expected to focus on alternative or traditional music. — Bernama