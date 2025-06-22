MILAN, June 22 — Giorgio Armani will not attend his group’s two shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week as he is currently recovering at home, a company statement said on Friday, the first time in his career he will miss one of his catwalk events.

The designer, who will turn 91 in July, will not be at the Emporio Armani catwalk on Saturday or at the Giorgio Armani show on Monday, the statement said. It did not expand on his current health conditions.

Italian newswires reported on Friday that Armani had been in a Milan hospital for some days.

“Mr. Armani has worked with his usual dedication on the collections that will be presented,” the company statement said, adding that although he could not be there in person, he will follow every step of the shows.

Known as “Re Giorgio” – King Giorgio – the designer is known for overseeing every detail of his collection and every aspect of his business, from advertising to fixing models’ hair as they head out onto the catwalk.

At the end of all his shows, he comes out from backstage and onto the catwalk to greet his audience.

In his absence, Leo Dell’Orco, head of menswear design, will be doing so on his behalf, the group added. — Reuters